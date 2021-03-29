Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media on Sunday to announce the wrap of her tentatively titled mini-series Fallen. She also thanked director Reema Kagti for giving her the opportunity. Sonakshi posted a series of pictures in a single post on Instagram. Jennifer Winget in Code M to Sonakshi Sinha in Fallen, OTT Actresses Are the New Action Queens.

In a long caption, she wrote: "As it comes to an end i dont even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (thats what we're calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness!" Showing gratitude towards director Reema and her production house partner Zoya Akhtar in the same message. Sonakshi also thanked the entire crew. Fallen: Gulshan Devaiah Roped In to Play a Cop in Sonakshi Sinha’s Web-Series Debut.

Check Out Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

She wrote: "Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati... i cant tell you how long ive waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team... every single person who has been a part of it... i cannot thank you enough! You know who you are." The actress plays the role of a cop in the mini-series. "Fallen" marks digital debut of Sonakshi, who posted videos from the set of the shoot announcing the wrap. Fallen also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.

