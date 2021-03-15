Actress Mugdha Godse and veejay-actor Cyrus Sahukar will be seen judging the new reality show Forbidden Angels, which will air from March 12. Mugdha said: "It feels amazing to be a part of this show and meet all these lovely ladies. Each of them are so talented and I am glad that through the medium of 'Forbidden Angels' they will be recognised, as they truly deserve it". Hamid Barkzi Wins MTV Roadies Revolution! 8 Fit and Fab Pictures of this Delhi Boy That Are Just Wow!

The show will provide a platform to girls who have been looking out for a single opportunity to showcase their talent. The show will have a total of 12 episodes and one winner. The first episode will witness Actor Vivek Oberoi encouraging the participants. Cyrus said: "It's a brilliant concept by Waveband and what better month to launch it than March, which is the month of women". Sunny Leone Is Happy to be Back at Work, Begins The shoot for MTV Splitsvilla X3.

MTV's Forbidden Angels

"Smalltown background, color of skin or lack of command over a language makes them outcasts for others. However, we provide a platform to these forbidden talents to come forward and show their skills," said SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions. The show will air on MTV India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).