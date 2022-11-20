The biggest sporting extravaganza in the world of sports - the FIFA World Cup 2022- starts this evening with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opener. The build-up to the 2022 World Cup has not been the most elegant one with several countries criticizing the host nation for its poor human rights records and the allegations of corruption for its winning bid. But hopefully, the event will be remembered for what's done on the pitch with many stars in attendance. Qatar, the current Asian champions, can be a tough team to beat at home and come into the contest on the back of a five-game-winning run in a preparatory tournament. Ecuador made it to the World Cup as an automatic qualifier from CONMEBOL, but had to feel the heat from Chile Federation. They called for their disqualification for fielding an ineligible player. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Skipper Hassan Al-Haydos will start as the no 10 for the hosts and the bulk of the attacking responsibility will fall on his shoulder. Almoez Ali has 42 goals for his country which makes him the joint leading goal scorer for his side and his presence in the attacking third is vital. Akram Afif will be his striker partner with Abdulaziz Hatem Karim Boudiaf as the two defensive minded midfielders. Saad Al Sheeb starts for Qatar in goal and will need to be on his toes with Ecuador dangerous on the counter. Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Online? Go to FIFA+ for Live Scores and Fixtures!.

Ecuador has Moises Caicedo, one of the English Premier League's best known midfielders, in its rank and his presence will definitely help the side. Enner Valencia will play the no 9 role and he will be flanked by Gonzalo Plata and Romario Ibarra, who are blessed with raw pace and trickery. Piero Hincapie is another in form player who has done well this season and will marshall Ecuador's defense.

When is Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium. The game will be held on November 20, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Ecuador look the likely team to beat Qatar and the game could end in a 0-1 win for the South American side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2022 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).