After a long relaxing vacation back at home, Sunny Leone is very excited to be back at work. The actress has been posting beautiful pictures of hers from the various photoshoots and projects she has in her kitty and now is all set to go back to the sets of MTV Splitsvilla X3. The actress took to her social media handle to share a few pictures in a ravishing outfit as she resumed work. MTV Splitsvilla X3: Auditions of Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha’s Reality Show to Go Virtual for the First Time.

The actress is seen in an orange checkered skirt with a black t-shirt in the pictures. The t-shirt reads 'Splitsvilla' on it. The actress paired her outfit with a pair of statement gold earring and black heels. She kept her makeup very minimal and went for a nude base with pink tint and lipstick. The actress struck a few poses for the camera and made sure everybody her T-shirt too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Talking about MTV Splitsvilla X3, Sunny revealed, “Every season, the journey of Splitsvilla unfolds in a refreshingly different way for me. Not only do I meet new people, but I also get to experience and work around newer themes and formats. This year is no different, despite the challenges. With digital becoming the way of life, the Live auditions are a first for me and I’m really excited to be a part of this format.” Adds Rannvijay, “Online auditions are sure to add up to the fun.” Sunny Leone's 'Monolith' Mascara Gets Stolen by Aliens! Watch Funny Video to Find Out How It Was Taken to Space.

MTV will organise the first-ever online auditions for the 13th season of its dating-reality franchise. The virtual auditions were held on December 12 and 13. The next round of auditions will take place on December 19 and 20 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube page of MTV India and also on VOOT. Sunny will be accompanied by judge and co-host Rannvijay Singh for this season as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).