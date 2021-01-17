Delhi based boy Hamid Barkzi is the winner of the latest season of MTV Roadies Revolution. The stunt-based reality show is very much popular among youth's and churns superb TRP for the channel. Hamid won the title on Saturday (Jan 16). He was mentored on the season by Nikhil Chinapa and was part of his team. Barkzi defeated Michael Ajay and Jayant Yadav to take home the crown. Reportedly, apart from the trophy, he also won prize money of Rs 3 Lakh and a bike. MTV Roadies Revolution Auditions to Be Held Live on Social Media Due to COVID-19 Lockdown.

The winner is 23-year-old and started his journey on the reality show as an underdog, but slowly and steadily became a favourite. His tremendous hard work in every task and loyal nature was the highlight of his personality. It was in the finale task wherein he was victorious. And as the lad is the now a Roady, let's take a look at some of his fit and fab pictures from Instagram. What Was Virat Kohli Doing At The MTV Roadies Revolution Auditions In Chandigarh? (Read Deets).

After lifting the trophy, in an exclusive conversation with ETimes TV, Hamid expressed his joy. He said, "It feels really amazing. Working so hard for something and then achieving it, it’s an amazing feeling. And the love I am getting from the audience is really amazing. I ended my journey on a happy moment. I remember most of the contestants were supporting Jayant. I have always performed as an underdog.

Neha Dhupia ma’am told, “Underdogs hamesha chamakte hai”, "Rannvijay Sir too, motivated me a lot during the task," he added. FYI, the reality show is hosted and majorly judged by Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha and Nikhil Chinapa. Congratulations to the winner. Stay tuned!

