Just like 2020, even 2021 is giving the same vibe when it comes to the novel coronavirus. The deadly virus is spreading and how and there seems to be nothing wow to look forward to, except the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion episode. However, amid the pandemic, fans of the superhit sitcom need to wait for season two of sorts to air soon. But seems like fans of F.R.I.E.N.D.S can literally rejoice as a few pictures from the shooting of the reunion is all over the internet, and it's a must-see. Friends Reunion: David Schwimmer Is Upbeat About Meeting the Cast of the Superhit Sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are said to play their OG roles in the reunion special episode, which will be unscripted. And well, if you have been a loyal admirer of the show then you'll totally get it that how a little peekaboo into the reunion is just divine. Have a look at some photos below. David Schwimmer Reveals That the Highly Awaited ‘Friends’ Reunion Will Start Filming in Little Over a Month.

Then and Now!

Woah!

don’t cry don’t cry don’t cry don’t cry im so happy they’re filming the friends reunion😭 pic.twitter.com/aTjgkdXwiq — brunna is afifa’s wife 🐋 (@h3rrykiwi) April 9, 2021

Nostalgia!

Wow!

Oh Boy!

We finally got picture of the #FriendsReunion set from yesterday 😍 - I can't be more ready! pic.twitter.com/FDIGaz5vjj — MLP Updates (@MatthewPerryNew) April 8, 2021

So Cool!

📸| More Pictures of the #FriendsReunion set 😭!! - it's actually happening pic.twitter.com/O86docBSR1 — MLP Updates (@MatthewPerryNew) April 9, 2021

So, which picture from the above is your favourite? We bet, it has to be the couch one, right? The highly-anticipated episode was expected to be aired in 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic. After looking at the leaked pics, we can't wait. Stay tuned!

