American actor David Schwimmer on Wednesday revealed that the highly awaited Friends Reunion Special will start filming "in little over a month". Schwimmer, who portrays palaeontologist Ross Geller in the hit American sitcom Friends, said he couldn't be more excited to start the shoot, which will see the reunion of the six leads. Friends Stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc Thank Fans While Celebrating the Show's 25th Anniversary.

Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Anniston as Rachel Green, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, besides Schwimmer's Ross. "Oh, it's happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I'm heading out to LA," Schwimmer told Sirius XM's host Andy Cohen on Wednesday, as reported by New York Post. "So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there's going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," he added. David Schwimmer Pivots Friends Reunion, Says 'I Just Don't Think It's Possible'.

During the chat Schwimmer ruled out the possibility of the reunion being hosted by Ellen DeGeneres or Billy Crystal. Shoot for the reunion of the iconic show was supposed to happen last year, but the pandemic forced the unit to take a break.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).