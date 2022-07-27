There are several actors who find love in the industry while shooting together or meeting socially. While many relationships lead to a happily ever after, there are some which end on a sad note. Some celebrity couples also announce their splitsville on social media leaving their fans in utter shock and disappointed. While there are some celebrities who end their relationship on healthy terms, there are some who end it on an ugly note. Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Call It Quits, ShaRa Part Ways Amicably.

Having said that, we present to you five such celebrity couples who we thought would end up getting hitched or be happily married but unfortunately, parted ways. 'Rakesh and I Are No Longer Together': Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Announce Breakup on.

Shamita Shetty – Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty - Raqesh Bapat (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shamita and Raqesh fell in love during their participation in controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The two could not have enough of each other and there were speculations of the two living in together. However, both of them recently announced their separation on social media that they are no longer together.

Charu Asopa – Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been constantly in the news ever since they got married in 2019. Both have been vocal about problems in their lives and also accused each other of various things. Rumours about their separation first surfaced in 2020 when they unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. However, they briefly reunited last year and Charu even delivered a baby girl named Ziana. However, Charu once again declared calling off her marriage with Rajeev.

Rakhi Sawant – Ritesh Singh

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Singh (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant has always been controversy’s favourite child. She earlier declared that she was married to Ritesh however, people considered it to be nothing more than a sham. It was later that she participated with Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15 when she introduced her husband to the world. However, they soon headed for a splitsville when a woman in Bihar claimed that she was Ritesh’s wife and accused him of abandoning her and their son. Rakhi later admitted that they were never legally married.

Divya Agarwal – Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After four years of being in a relationship, Divya Agarwal announced her breakup with boyfriend Varun Sood on social media. She posted a monochrome picture of herself with a long emotional break-up note. However, she did not mention the reason of their split.

Nisha Rawal - Karan Mehra

Nisha Rawal - Karan Mehra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nisha and Karan were married for more than nine years and even have a son named Kavish. Their break up turned into an ugly social media spat after Nisha accused Karan of physical violence. She filed a police complaint against him and pictures of her beaten black and blue also circulated on social media. Karan later claimed that she was having an extramarital affair. A series of allegations continued post this too.

