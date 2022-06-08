Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. As per reports, their relationship could not last that long. A source revealed to Filmfare that ShaRa, as fans fondly call this couple, have called it quits. The two have parted ways amicably. Neither Shamita nor Raqesh have mentioned anything about this breakup. Shamita Shetty Issues Clarification on Breakup Rumours With Beau Raqesh Bapat on Social Media (View Post).

Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Call Off Their Romantic Relationship

"#ShamitaShetty and #RaqeshBapat have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends,” a source close to the actors tells us. 💔 pic.twitter.com/crRvBSoxub — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 8, 2022

