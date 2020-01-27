Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: 5 Times When SidNaaz Did Not Care About the Cameras and Spent Some Treasured Moments Inside the Bigg Boss 13 House

Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Twitter, File Image)

The one good outcome of the outrageous season 13 of Bigg Boss came in the form of SidNaaz, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. After a first month of maintaining a cordial relationship, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla struck a bond that will go down in the history of Bigg Boss. From supporting each other no matter what and no matter who stood in their way, to entertaining the house with their childish behaviour, to defending one another like there was no tomorrow, SidNaaz was forged and is now an audience hot favourite. However, while their bond right now is on shaky grounds, Shehnaaz continues to support Sidharth Shukla like a loyal friend must. Bigg Boss 13 Day 104 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill Gets Obsessive and Possessive Of Sidharth Shukla, Is Salman Khan's Love Prediction Coming True? (Watch Video).

And on the occasion of the Punjab Ki Katrina's birthday, here are 5 top moments between Sidharth and Shehnaaz that prove that SidNaaz will forever stay in the hearts of Bigg Boss lovers.

SidNaaz's Bathroom Romance:

Circumstances during this moment were a little heave between the two, but Sid left no stone unturned to make Gill feel appreciated.

Whispering Sweet Nothings:

View this post on Instagram #sidnaazlovers #sidharthshukla #shehnazgill #biggboss13updates #biggboss13 #sidnaazforever A post shared by 👑AB👑Fan Page (@iam_ab2910) on Jan 24, 2020 at 6:40am PST

This was a standard SidNaaz treat every day for shippers of the pair, as Sidharth and Shehnaaz would be seen on their bed goofing around.

When Sid Baby Was Proud Of Shehnaaz's Stand Up:

View this post on Instagram #sidnaaz #sidnaazlovers #shehnaazgill #sidharthshukla #bb13 A post shared by nishiakhond (@nishi1304275) on Jan 24, 2020 at 6:26am PST

SidNaaz's Tadap For Each Other:

They can't live with each other (usually) and without each other as well. Poor SidNaaz. We wonder how long with their current break-up phase last.

Cute Friendship Goals:

'Dil Khush Kar Ditta Kudi!' Here's wishing the powerhouse of Bigg Boss 13, the cute, lovely and bubbly Shehnaaz Gill a very happy birthday!