After winning The Traitors, Uorfi Javed took to social media to share how she’s been receiving threats and abusive messages from those unhappy with her victory. While she’s no stranger to online hate, Uorfi pointed out that this time the backlash isn't about her fashion—it’s about her win. Unshaken by the negativity, she reminded followers that hate has never stopped her before, and it won’t now. ‘The Traitors India Season 1’ Winners: Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther Take Home Grand Prize of INR 70.5 Lakh by Beating Traitor Harsh Gujral.

Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received online after winning the Karan Johar-hosted show. Uorfi wrote, “When we you don’t like something a girl does, just drop the ‘R’ word. Not the first time I’ve been threatened or abused like this but this time it’s not because of my clothes but because I won a show. Imagine being so petty that when your favourite player doesn’t win you resort to abusing and threatening.” “These are the most decent ones I uploaded. No matter what I do, people just love hating and abusing. Harsh ko na Nikalti toh Pyar me andhi, harsh ko nikal Diya toh dhokhebaaz. Purav ko Jeetne deti toh bewakoof, nahi jeetne diya toh cheater. Hate has never stopped me before it never will now.”

Uorfi Javed Reacts to Rape Threats and Hate Messages Following ‘The Traitors’ Win

Uorfi Javed often faces harsh trolling and online hate for her bold and revealing outfits. However, she has openly said that she remains unfazed by the trolling and refuses to let the negativity affect her. Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed, who rose to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 1, emerged as the winner of the show The Traitors. Uorfi and Nikita Luther clinched the title of winners in the debut season of "The Traitors," the reality show hosted by Karan Johar. In a dramatic finale, the duo eliminated both their fellow faithful, Sudhanshu Pandey and the two traitors, Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. Uorfi and Nikita shared the grand prize of INR 70 lakhs. ‘The Traitors’ Season 2: Karan Johar-Hosted Show Set to Return With New Season Following a Phenomenal Debut, Confirms Amazon Prime Video.

Karan Johar, who led the season with his signature wit and charm, shared his thoughts on the finale, “The Traitors was everything we hoped it would be—explosive, emotional, totally unpredictable, and wildly entertaining. Watching the players navigate betrayal, strategy, and sheer instinct has been a masterclass in human psychology. Uorfi and Nikita may come from different worlds, but together, they cracked the game’s biggest question—who can you trust when trust is the only currency? Their win wasn’t just well-deserved—it was, honestly, iconic.”

