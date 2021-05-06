Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, featuring Anshuman Jha and Zarine Khan, has a rendition of the poem 'Bulla ki jaana main kaun' by Bulleh Shah that, Anshuman says, fits the film's theme of discovering identities. "It is our tribute to the poem by Bulleh Shah and my favourite track from the album. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele: Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan’s Road-Trip Story to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 9 (View Post).

While we all love Rabbi's rendition, Bulleh Shah's poem is universal and timeless and perfectly fits our film on discovering identities," the actor said. The film follows the story of a homosexual man and woman who, on a road trip, form a friendship and a connection of love which isn't defined by gender and sexualities. Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele Trailer: Anshuman Jha, Zareen Khan Are on a Road to Self Discovery in This LGBTQ+ Romantic Drama.

It's a celebration of "love is love" and the idea that love is universal.

