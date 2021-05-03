The makers of Anshuman Jha, Zareen Khan's gay romantic drama Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele has dropped the film's official trailer and it showcases the journey of self-discovery of two individuals who are attracted to same-sex. The two accompany each other on a road trip of madness where they interact with each other candidly and the trailer looks promising too. Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 9.

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele Trailer

