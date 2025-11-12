Actress and interior designer Zarine Khan, the wife of actor-director Sanjay Khan and mother of actor Zayed Khan and designer Sussanne Khan, passed away on Friday (November 7). She was 81 years old at the time of her passing. According to reports, she was suffering from age-related ailments from some time and breathed her last at her Mumbai residence. Her prayer meet was held in Mumbai on November 10, which saw several Bollywood personalities in attendance. Zarine Khan Passes Away: Saira Banu Shares Fond Memories of Friendship and Timeless Elegance, Says ‘A Dear Friend with Whom I Shared Many Wonderful Moments’ (View Post).

Sussane Khan Breaks Down at Mom Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet

Farah Khan Ali took to her Instagram handle and shared a video compilation of her mother Zarine Khan's prayer in which attendees could be seen paying tributes to the departed soul.

Several Bollywood personalities, including Hrithik Roshan, Jeetendra, Saif Ali Khan, and Rakesh Roshan, attended the gathering. The video captured an emotional moment when Sussanne Khan broke down in tears, as Zayed Khan stood beside her, comforting her while dealing with his own grief.

Hrithik Roshan Remembers Zarine Khan

Sussanne Khan's ex-husband and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan also gave a speech in honour of Zarine Khan. He said, "It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you." Hrithik Roshan's sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan also said a few words to pay tribute to their nani (grandmother). Hredhaan said, "She carried this calmness, this kindness, that made everyone around her feel care for." Zarine Khan Prayer Meet: Hrithik Roshan Calls Himself ‘Privileged’ to Have Been Loved by Her (Watch Video).

Farah Ali Khan Shares Heartwarming Moments of Tribute From Zarine Khans Prayer Meet

In the post's caption, Farah Khan Ali wrote that they would continue to carry forward their mother Zarine Khan’s kindness, values, and ability to unconditionally love others. She concluded by writing, "Thank you, God, for my mother. Thank you for all the love she received. Thank you that she lives on in me and my siblings."

