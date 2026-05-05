‘Human Error’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reacts to ‘Naagin 7’ VFX Blunder Amid Blue Screen Trolling and Criticism (Watch Video)

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Naagin 7 lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has officially responded to the wave of online trolling following a major technical oversight in the show’s latest episode. During a key sequence in Episode 38, titled "Radhika's Deadly Betrayal," the production team accidentally aired raw footage that revealed a prominent blue screen and safety wires, failing to overlay the intended digital effects. The glitch quickly went viral, sparking a mix of criticism and humour from viewers across social media platforms. ‘Naagin 7’: Ektaa Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Show Makes Major Goof-Up, Broadcasts Raw Footage Without VFX in Latest Episode.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Says ‘Human Error’ Amid ‘Naagin 7’ VFX Goof Up

Breaking her silence on the incident during a recent interaction with the press, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took a lighthearted approach to the situation. When questioned by paparazzi about the visible blue screen, the actress laughed off the mistake, asking, "Oh, you saw it too? Wow." Addressing the backlash more seriously, she defended the technical team, stating, "It is a human error. What can one really say about it?"

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence on ‘Naagin 7’ VFX Error

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Her response aimed to downplay the severity of the slip-up, which many critics had labeled as "careless" for a high-budget supernatural franchise.

Viral Blunder and Netizen Reactions

The controversy began when fans noticed a specific scene where the lead character was supposed to be in a mystical jungle setting. Instead of the lush CGI environment, audiences saw the raw filming stage, complete with the blue backdrop used for chroma-keying. Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram were immediately flooded with memes. While some fans joked that the VFX team "deserved their own plot twist," others expressed disappointment, suggesting that the quality of the long-running series has declined.

One viral comment noted, "Even school projects have cleaner editing than this," while others questioned how the final cut passed quality control before being streamed on platforms like JioHotstar. Ektaa Kapoor Joins the ConversationThe show’s producer, Ektaa Kapoor, also weighed in on the viral moment.

Ektaa Kapoor on ‘Naagin 7’ VFX Blunder

Rather than issuing a formal apology, Kapoor chose to embrace the humor by resharing a meme on her Instagram Stories. The meme depicted her rushing back to the office to handle the "blue screen mistake," to which she simply replied, "Eggjacctlyyy." Kapoor has previously addressed the challenges of maintaining high-quality VFX on a television schedule and budget, once jokingly telling fans that she was "innocent" and that the technical team was doing their best with limited resources.

Road to ‘Naagin 7’ Finale

This technical glitch comes at a pivotal time for Naagin 7. Despite the trolling, the season has remained a top performer in TRP ratings. However, the show is reportedly nearing its conclusion. Ektaa Kapoor recently confirmed that the current season, which was originally slated for 30 episodes but extended to over 48 due to popular demand, is scheduled to air its final episode on June 7, 2026. Ekta Kapoor Confirms ‘Naagin 7’ Finale Date, Promises New Season Next Year.

The makers have since rectified the error on digital streaming platforms, replacing the raw footage with the corrected, edited version.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Telly Chakkar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).