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Producer Ekta Kapoor has officially addressed the mounting speculation regarding the future of her hit supernatural franchise. In a social media update shared on Monday, April 27, 2026, the Balaji Telefilms chief confirmed that Naagin 7 is drawing to a close, with the final episode scheduled to air this summer. ‘You Can Never Compete With Nostalgia’: Ekta Kapoor Opens Up on Why She Initially Rejected the Idea of Relaunching ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ (View Post)

Ekta Kapoor Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ektarkapoor)

'Naagin 7' Finale Date Confirmed

Dispelling rumours that the show was facing an abrupt end due to performance issues, Kapoor revealed that the series will conclude on June 7, 2026, a date that coincides with her own birthday. Kapoor clarified that the decision was based on the show's original creative blueprint rather than television ratings. "The decision to end the show was not influenced by ratings," she emphasised, noting that the season was initially conceived as a 30-episode limited series before being extended to 50 episodes at the channel's request.

'Naagin 7' Tops Weekend TRP Charts

Since its premiere in December 2025, Naagin 7 has emerged as a dominant force in the fantasy-drama space on Indian television, consistently ranking among the top weekend shows. The season stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the lead shape-shifting Naagin, alongside Namik Paul as Aryaman, with Kanika Mann and Alice Kaushik playing key supporting roles. Backed by high production values and visually engaging storytelling, the show has been widely appreciated for its gripping narrative and the on-screen chemistry between Choudhary and Paul, helping it maintain strong viewership and audience interest throughout its run. ‘I’m So Happy You Came Into My Life’: Ekta Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for Sussanne Khan (See Post)

‘Naagin 7’ Going off Air:

About New Season

Fans saddened by the news of the finale were given a reason to celebrate as Kapoor outlined a strategic shift for the franchise. The producer confirmed that the Naagin series is transitioning into a seasonal drama format with longer breaks between installments to ensure quality storytelling. Consequently, Season 8 is already in the planning stages and is set to premiere in 2027. This hiatus marks a departure from the franchise's usual back-to-back release schedule, allowing for a more "pre-planned" approach to the supernatural lore. As the June 7 finale approaches, viewers are bracing for the climactic battle that will wrap up the saga of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's character, setting the stage for a new "Naagin" to take the mantle next year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ektaa Kapoor's Instagram Account ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).