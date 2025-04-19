A Reddit post recently went viral, featuring alleged leaked chats of Preetika Rao arguing with a fan who had shared edited fan videos of her and actor Harshad Arora from their Beintehaa days. In the messages, she purportedly referred to her former co-star as someone who "sleeps with any woman he comes across." Beintehaa was a television show that aired on Colors TV between 2013 and 2014. ‘Sleeps With Every Woman’: Preetika Rao Accuses ‘Beintehaa’ Co-Star Harshad Arora of Being ‘Womaniser’ in Alleged Leaked Chats.

When Hindustan Times contacted Preetika Rao's team, they claimed the actress was not the one responding in the leaked chats—it was, in fact, a member of her team. According to them, the actress was unaware of the exchange. "Her account is handled by one of the team members who got into a big argument with the ZaYa fan club. It’s the girl’s fault, as she wrote all that, not Preetika ma’am. She has no clue about any statement the social media person made against Harshad sir," the team said.

Screenshots of Leaked Chats

Harshad Arora Breaks Silence Over Controversy

The same publication also reached out to Harshad Arora, who appeared visibly upset by the controversy. He expressed doubt that it was a team member behind the messages, suggesting instead that Preetika herself was responsible. He said, "How can they just put the blame on someone else? Nothing goes out on my social media without my approval, and I believe the same applies to others. I even received messages from someone claiming to be from her team, apologising for what was sent. It feels like they’re using someone as a scapegoat to cover up for her."

Arora further stated that while he has grounds to issue a defamation notice, he lacks the time and energy to pursue it. He added, "I discussed the defamation notice with a lawyer friend, who confirmed I could sue her for the claims. But I’m currently busy shooting, and barely have time. She, on the other hand, seems to have plenty of free time and is channelling her spiritual energy into all this." He also claimed that other former co-stars from Beintehaa could potentially take legal action against Preetika as well. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Not Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Arora to Be Paired Opposite Ayesha Singh on the Show.

He concluded the interview by saying, "If you have the audacity to make such statements, then you should also have the courage to stand by them. The people who adore her, worship her - her fans - should know what kind of person she really is. Why stoop to this level just for PR?"

As for Preetika Rao’s whereabouts, her team stated that she is currently in Bengaluru for a retreat. She was last seen on the television show Laal Ishq, and is presently posting astrology content on her YouTube podcast. Harshad Arora, meanwhile, is busy with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and recently married actress Muskaan Rajput in December 2024.

