Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was recently in the news after a massive fire broke out on the sets of the popular TV show in Mumbai's Filmcity. Having said that, the latest goss surrounding the serial is that Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi is all set to romance Harshad Arora on GHKKPM. Earlier, reports hinted that Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped opposite Ayesha, but that was a false news. Are you'll excited? Massive Fire on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sets: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Spotted Outside the Burning Arena (Watch Videos).

Ayesha Singh to Romance Harshad Arora?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)