Beintehaa Hunk Harshad Arora and Naagin 4 Actress Aparna Kumar Confirm Their Relationship (View Pics)

Aparna Kumar and Harshad Arora Dating (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Back in 2018, actor Harshad Arora, who became a household name with his stint as the chocolate boy in Colors' Beintehaa, made it to the news for his rumoured relationship with his next show Mayavi Maling's co-star Aparna Kumar. They played mother and son on the fantasy drama. A report in a leading daily back in 2018 reported about how the duo was more than just 'good friends' and also stated that the actors not only shared the same vanity van, but they would also wait for the other to complete their respective shoots and even come and leave the sets together. However, back then, both Harshad and Aparna had denied the news. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Get a Spin-Off Starring Harshad Arora and Rhea Sharma? Read Deets.

However, looks like two years down the line, something really did brew between Harshad and Aparna and the pair have now gone ahead and confirmed their relationship on Holi 2020. Aparna posted an adorable post with Harshad, which put a stamp of confirmation on their relationship.

Check Out Her Post Below:

When SpotboyE reached out to Harshad, he confirmed the news and was quoted as saying, "Yes, we are dating each other but we are not married."

View this post on Instagram Happy happy to my @aparnarunkumar 😀👍🙏🥂🎂 A post shared by Harshad Arora (@harshadaroraoficial) on Jan 9, 2020 at 5:58am PST

There was marriage talk as well, considering Aparna was seen sporting sindoor in the picture that she uploaded. Rubbishing rumours that they are married, Harshad revealed, "Talking about the sindoor, well it’s make-up from her show (Naagin 4)." When he was further questioned on marriage plans, Harshad told the portal that he will announce if and when he decides to settle down. Well, congratulations Harshad and Aparna.