An alleged screenshot of Preetika Rao’s private chat with an Instagram user surfaced on Reddit on Thursday. In the leaked conversation, the actress reportedly lashed out at the user for sharing her old videos with former Beintehaa co-star Harshad Arora, accusing the fan of unethical behaviour. "Shame on you! For putting these videos on your page when I have repeatedly requested you not to post my videos with a man who sleeps with every woman he finds in the industry!" she allegedly wrote. She further warned the user about facing "serious karma" for going against her wishes. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Harshad Arora Boards Ayesha Singh’s Star Plus Show.

Leaked Chat Screenshots on Reddit

