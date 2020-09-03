One of TV industry most good looking men, actor Harshad debuted on television in a small role in Star Plus' Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek - Arjun, followed by Life OK's Iqbal Khan-Shraddha Arya starrer Tumhaari Pakhi, followed by the role of Shatrughna in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. However, his claim to fame was the role of Zain Abdullah in Colors' Beintehaa. And since then, Harshad is the apple of the eye for many of his female fans who are still in love with Harshad and his character Zain. Beintehaa Hunk Harshad Arora and Naagin 4 Actress Aparna Kumar Confirm Their Relationship (View Pics).

And on the eve of Harshad turning a year older, 33, on September 3, 2020, here are some fun facts about the hunk.

For someone who is soo lean and mean, Harshad is a total foodie. Looks like his lean and mean looks do come with a price.

Well, not too bad for Harshad, he is obsessed with dark chocolates and hence can fulfil his sweet tooth cravings without gaining weight.

The walk..#istanbul #turkey

Not only does he love to gorge on delicacies but also watched food channels, but alas, he cannot cook.

It is abundantly clear from Harshad's IG that the Beintehaa hunk absolutely loves travelling.

Byzantine, Constantinople or Istanbul .. #istanbul #turkey #hagiasophia

Harshad, before becoming an actor, has worked on the other side of this industry, ie he was a Public Relations executive before crossing over to acting.

He looks and comes across as 'cool as a cucumber' but is apparently a hot-headed guy.

After Beintehaa, Harshad went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, followed by the role of Adarsh Sinha in Dahleez. Post Dahleez, Harshad went on to star in SuperCops V/S SuperVillains, Mayavi Maling and is currently playing the role of Alok in Tera Kya Hoga Alia. Here's wishing him a very happy birthday.

