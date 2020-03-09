Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale Beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 Finale - Here's How

Bigg Boss 13 And Indian Idol 11 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bigg Boss has always been bigger than any reality show on Television. Be it Salman Khan's hosting or the crazy whacked out contestants or the things they do inside the house, Bigg Boss has always been a center of a lot of attention. But over the years the show has been witnessing dwindling viewership and season 13 was not an exception either. The grand finale of the show which saw Sidharth Shukla walk away with the trophy garnered lesser viewers than Indian Idol 11's Grand Finale. In fact, Dance Plus+ lastest season had more viewers hooked on to it than Salman's show. It did have more viewing minutes than the other two. Sidharth Shukla Wins Bigg Boss 13 and Twitterati Label Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show As ‘Biased Bigg Boss 13’ (Read Tweets)

Indian Idol has always enjoyed a good number of viewers across its seasons. The kind of talent the show mentors, it's incredible. Dance+ too has become quite stellar with the acts that the contestants bring up. When compared to that, Bigg Boss has become quite repetitive. Guess that is affecting its numbers.

Bigg Boss also garners a lot of negative attention with the way contestants are handled by Salman Khan. He has often been accused of being biased towards a few. He tries to mollify everyone but fails a lot of time. That has also made many to stay away from the show.