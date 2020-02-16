Sidharth Shukla Wins Bigg Boss 13 and Twitterati Label Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show As ‘Biased Bigg Boss 13’ (Read Tweets)

Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The grand finale of the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13, took place last evening. Hosted by Salman Khan, many had already predicted the winner. In fact, throughout the season we have seen how Twitterati had declared Sidharth Shukla will be winning BB13. But even runner up, Asim Riaz, had strong fan clubs and wanted the handsome hunk to win the title and the cash prize. The battle between Sid and Asim was pretty strong, but it is the former who won the prestigious trophy and the cash prize. But this announcement has not gone down well with many viewers of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla Takes Home The Trophy.

Sidharth Shukla’s win has made many say that reality TV show Bigg Boss is ‘scripted’. Not only that, 'Biased Bigg Boss 13' has been trending on top ever since Salman Khan declared Sid as the winner. While many think, Sid deserved to be the winner, there are many others who think Asim Riaz should have ideally been the winner of the show. In fact, there are many celebs who also wanted the latter to win the show. Gauahar Khan who was the winner of Bigg Boss 7 tweeted, “The true qualities that a winner should have possessed, were only in Asim Riaz. His journey video said it all.” And now take a look at the tweets shared by fans who are upset. Bigg Boss 13: Did A Colors Executive Quit Her Job Over Channel Fixing Siddharth Shukla as Winner?

A Scripted Show

Biased Bigg Boss 13

Unhappy With Sidharth Shukla's Win

so basically.. it is green signal for upcoming contestent that you will allowed to abuse..push..do violence..u will allowed to abuse woman..u will allowed to do character assesination of woman on national TV..!! if you do it you will be the winner🤬#BiasedBiggBoss13 — Keep loving and spread love (@gujju_girl1) February 15, 2020

Upset Fans

Support For Asim Riaz

They have crossed all the limits, itna biasness kyu @ColorsTV. I don't understand the logic behind the live voting when the shoot for finale was already done.#AsimRiaz is a clear winner, your one shit of trophy is not needed to prove it.#BiasedBiggBoss13#MyWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/Ynlrg9go7k — Pankaj Singh (@pankajkumar764) February 16, 2020

Was Salman Khan Really Biased Towards Sid?

Sid VS Asim Continues..

Fans Are Clearly Not Happy With The Results

#BiasedBiggBoss13 it will be big loss of follower's @ColorsTV and huge damage to their concept of @BiggBoss show... — Nadeem_185 (@185Nadeem) February 16, 2020

Another Strong Comment From A Fan

Its anthr level of partiality and baised of #BiggBoss13..1st they started in which Sid was losing and #AsimRiaz Was winning that's y they done live voting but in that also #AsimRiaz Won that's y they didn't shown the real count! No prblm Sid has won the trophy but #AsimRiaz won💗 — Naman (biggboss khabri) (@naman309) February 16, 2020

So what do you think? Talking about the winner of this season, Sidharth Shukla has not only won the coveted trophy, but also a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. He shared a video on Instagram, flaunting his prestigious Bigg Boss 13 trophy, and thanked everyone for all the support. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment!