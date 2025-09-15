Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Powerful Line in ‘IGT’ Promo

The first promo gives viewers only a glimpse of what’s to come, but Sidhu’s impactful line, “Duniya mein sabse bada rog, mere baare mein kya kahenge log,” (The biggest disease in the world is worrying about what people will say about me), sets the tone for the season. His words reflect the struggles of many who hesitate to follow their dreams because of societal judgements, encouraging talents to break barriers and perform fearlessly.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Excited for Unique Talents in ‘IGT’

Speaking about the season, Sidhu shared his excitement: “I’m excited to see talents that are unique, creative, and bold enough to challenge the ordinary. These incredible talents will not only amaze the nation but also inspire countless others to follow their dreams!” Former Indian Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu Points Out Quality That Ravindra Jadeja Lacks After Manchester Heroics.

Watch ‘India’s Got Talent’ Promo:

Watch ‘India’s Got Talent’

Sidhu joining the judge panel, India’s Got Talent premieres on October 4, 2025 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV app.

