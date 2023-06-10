Still From Never Have I Ever Season 4 finale, Theri and Pushpa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The finale of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever has a big wedding happening, when the grandmother of the protagonist Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishna) married her boyfriend Indian-style. And since they are Tamilians, the song played during the wedding happens to be a popular Tamil track, Theri's "En Jeevan", the video of which is now going viral on social media. Never Have I Ever Season 4 Review: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Netflix Series Bows Out With an Annoying and Predictable Finale.

Theri, directed by Atlee now in the news for directing Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, was a masala entertainer starring Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in the lead. The music was composed by GV Prakash. The "En Jeevan" track had its lyrics written by Na Muthukumar, while Hariharan, Saindhavi and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi had sung the song.

Check out the viral scene featuring the Theri track below:

Even After 7 Years also .. it is still Celebrating .. a @gvprakash Supremacy 🔥 'En Jeevan' Song from Blockbuster #Theri is reused in Netflix American WebSeries " Never Have I Ever " pic.twitter.com/7k2WBPLdco — Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) June 9, 2023

Here's the OG Track:

Another popular Indian song that featured in the episode was Pushpa's superhit track, "Saami Saami", to which Devi and her cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) danced to as a performance at the wedding.

Check Out the Scene Below:

The original "Saami Saami" track was picturised on Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. The song was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the track was sung by Mounika Yadav.

Check Out the Track below:

So how did you like the placement of these songs in the final episode of Never Have I Ever? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2023 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).