Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been the talk of the town ever since they announced that the two are seeing each other on national TV. Post the reality show, the duo was also seen in Desi Music Factory’s music video Tera Suit, which has been a huge hit. The song is sung by Tony Kakkar and is still ruling the charts. Now, in a live interaction with Aly, the label’s co-founder Anshul Garg has revealed that JasLY has already sealed a five music video deal with them. Tera Suit Song Out: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s Crackling Chemistry Will Keep You Hooked (Watch Video).

In the video, we can see Garg saying that they are in no mood to let go Jasmin-Aly, and have already booked them for the next five back-to-back music videos. Reportedly, the next song is going to a romantic one, courtesy of Tony Kakkar. Having said that, we are sure that the lovebird's fans will be on cloud nine once they hear that picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. Tera Suit Poster: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Collaborate With Tony Kakkar For A Music Video!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

Meanwhile, Jasmin and Aly were friends (as claimed by them) before entering BB 14. However, they slowly and steadily developed feelings for each other and now are officially a couple. Tera Suit song was their first-time collaboration of the coup;e for a project. Well, we are happy for them. Rock it, guys. Stay tuned!

