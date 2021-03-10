The much-awaited song of Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni is out. Titled 'Tera Suit' and sung by Tony Kakkar, this is the first time JasLY are doing a music video together. The colourful track will definitely make you hooked, as the chemistry of the duo is hot. Have a look.

'Tera Suit' Song:

