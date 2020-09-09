TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij completed a decade of marriage on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Jay marked the occasion and wished his wife in a hilarious way. "Listening to wife is like reading the terms and conditions of a website. You understand nothing but still you say 'I agree'," he wrote. He also asked Mahhi to grant him permission to go on a boys' trip. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: Jay Bhanushali Opens Up About His Morgue Stunt, Reveals ‘For Those Few Seconds I Felt Quite Lifeless’ (Watch Video)

"10 years beautiful journey and what a beautiful gift God gave us @tarajaymahhi life is beautiful with tara in my arms and you next to me...love you mahhi chalo itni achi baatien karli ab ek boys trip ki permission to banti hain," Jay added. Along with it, Jay posted a video of his beautiful moments with Mahhi over the years. Jay Bhanushali, Wife Mahhi Vij and Kids Beat the Summer Heat With a Terrace Pool Party (Watch Video)

Jay Bhanushali's Surprise For Wife Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali's Heartfelt Instagram Post For Wife Mahhi Vij

Jay and Mahii got married in 2010, and are parents to a year-old daughter, Tara. Mahhi, too, wished Jay on social media. "Happy anniversary meri jaan. 10 years and we have a beautiful girl Tara with us to celebrate .God has been very kind.Thank you God for always guiding us.love you jaan," she wrote.

