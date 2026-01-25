Mahhi Vij Gifts Daughter Tara a INR 50 Lakh Mini Cooper; Jay Bhanushali Reacts to Viral Video (Watch)

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Television actress Mahhi Vij has won praise online after fulfilling her daughter Tara’s long-held wish by gifting her a luxury Mini Cooper worth approximately INR 50 lakh. The emotional moment was shared on social media and quickly gained traction, with fans applauding the gesture and its heartfelt message. The video also drew attention after Mahhi’s former husband, actor Jay Bhanushali, reshared the clip, sparking conversations around mutual respect and positive co-parenting. After Separation From Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Says Her ‘Soul Is Connected’ To ‘Best Friend’ Nadim (See Post)

Mahhi Vij Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

Mahhi Vij Shares Emotional Backstory

In the video shared by Mahhi, she recalled how Tara had expressed her wish years ago. According to the actor, when Tara was just four years old, she pointed at a Mini Cooper and said she wanted that car someday. At the time, Mahhi said the idea felt financially unrealistic and raised questions about whether such a luxury was necessary. Along with the video, Mahhi shared a detailed caption explaining the emotional significance behind the decision.

Mahhi Vij’s Heartfelt Message for Daughter

“When my daughter was just four years old, she saw a Mini Cooper and said, ‘Mama, one day I want this car.’ At that time, I couldn’t afford it and honestly, I wasn’t even sure if I should give my child such a luxury. I kept thinking, Is this really necessary?” she wrote. She added, “But dreams don’t come with age limits. Wishes don’t come with price tags. Today, I can afford it. And I realised something—this isn’t about luxury at all. This is about her wish. This is about a memory she will carry in her heart forever. This is about a mother telling her daughter, ‘Your dreams matter. And if I can, I will make them come true.’” Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence on Daughter Tara Calling Nadim Nadz ‘Abba’ in Birthday Post; Defends Bond Amid Jay Bhanushali Separation Trolling (Watch Video)

Jay Bhanushali's Reaction

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @mahhivij)

Jay Bhanushali Reacts to Mahhi Vij’s Video

Adding to the buzz, Jay Bhanushali reshared the video on social media. His reaction caught the attention of fans, especially as Mahhi was seen visiting the showroom with both her daughters. Many users praised the maturity displayed by both actors following their separation, noting the supportive gesture despite personal changes. The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Several users appreciated Mahhi’s openness and the positive message about encouraging children’s dreams while maintaining emotional values. Who Is Nadim Nadz? All About Mahhi Vij’s Best Friend and Salman Khan’s Close Associate Grabbing Headlines Amid Actress’ Divorce With Jay Bhanushali.

Mahhi Vij Begins New Phase After Split

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially announced their separation earlier this year, ending months of speculation around their relationship. Shortly afterward, Mahhi shared glimpses of a housewarming ceremony, signaling a new phase in her personal life. Despite the changes, the latest video reflects a cooperative and respectful approach to parenting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mahhi Vij’s Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).