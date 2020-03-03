Jennifer Winget - Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2's Digital Move Put On Hold For Some Time? (Deets Inside)

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang in Beyhadh 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sony TV's hot commodity right now is the Shivin Narang - Jennifer Winget - Ashish Chowdhury starrer thriller Beyhadh 2. The show that had a successful run with season 1 where Jennifer Winget played a vamp for the first time ever, and her outing won her lots of accolades and also huge demands were made for the show's second season. The makers complied and Beyhadh 2 went on floors with revenge as the motive this time around (the last one was all about Maya and her obsession with love). Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Almost Lost Her Life While Shooting For The Thriller Show, But Shivin Narang Came To Her Rescue.

And while Beyhadh 2 has been making the right amount of buzz, sadly, its numbers seem to have not worked in the show's favour. A few weeks back, news of how low TRPs had pushed the show to the digital platform came out. It was reported that starting March 14, 2020, Beyhadh 2 would shift to Sony Liv, Sony TV's digital platform.

Soon followed news of how actress Jennifer Winget was in plans to quit the show as she was of the opinion that her contract was with the channel and not their OTT counterpart. A report in Tellychakkar also claimed that Jennifer had asked for an entire contract renewal if she were to remain a part of the show after it shifted to Sony Liv. "Jennifer does not seem to be interested in doing Beyhadh 2 if it shifts to OTT platform. She has demanded for contract renewal and will also discuss budget revision if the project gets shifted to SonyLIV," said a source to the portal. Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Is Being Paid THIS Much Moolah Per Day for Her Complex Portrayal of Maya; Deets Inside!.

And now, we have exclusively heard that the show's impending move to the digital platform, might see a delay if nothing. A source close to the channel revealed to us that since Sony does not have any back up shows in the pipeline ready in place for Beyhadh 2's timeslot, there are chances that the show's move to Sony Live will be delayed. However, there are very high chances that the show will indeed be moved to digital, and to make up for the gap in the timeslot, programming changes like extending the duration of the channel's existing projects might be undertaken, till another show comes up. We also heard that a meeting in the next few days will seal the fate of Beyhadh 2. Well, we can only hope for the best!