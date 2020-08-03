Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has been grabbing headlines for various things outside his show The Kapil Sharma Show. One of them was his brawl and tiff with then co-star Sunil Grover. The banter went on for a long time and both eventually built the bridge between them by being cordial. The two haven't worked together since then but exchange sweet words at times. Today, on Sunil's birthday, Kapil extended warm wishes to him on Twitter. The Kapil Sharma Show Returns after a Long Gap and Fans Cannot Contain Their Excitement - Check Out Tweets.

In his recent tweet, Kapil wrote, "Happy bday @WhoSunilGrover paji stay happy n healthy always lots of love always." There has been a high demand of their reunion owing to their on-screen bonding as well their off-screen friendship during their TV stint together. Even though they have moved on to different paths professionally, they are all-okay when it comes to personal bond. Here, check out the tweet below.

Kapil Sharma's Tweet:

Happy bday @WhoSunilGrover paji 🤗 stay happy n healthy always 🙏 lots of love always 🎂 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2020

Earlier, in an interview with BT, Kapil had talked about their relation now saying, "Sunil paaji se mulakaat hoti rehti hai. (We meet occasionally). We recently met at Gurdas Mann’s son’s wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships)." On the work front, Grover is reportedly doing a comedy show on Star Bharat soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).