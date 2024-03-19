Comedian Kapil Sharma sparks excitement among fans with his recent Instagram post featuring the renowned singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Sheeran, who recently rocked Mumbai with his concert, also enjoyed mingling with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani at a party. Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh Set the Stage Ablaze As They Perform on ‘Lover’ at Singer’s Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

In a recent Instagram pic shared by Kapil Sharma, the duo can be seen smiling and pointing at each other playfully. Sheeran wears a casual black T-shirt and pants, holding his guitar, while Sharma looks sharp in a black shirt, trousers, and white blazer, completing his look with glasses. Ed Sheeran Leaves Mumbai After Spectacular Concert; Watch Video of the Singer Bidding Farewell to Paparazzi at the Airport.

With the caption, Sharma hints at Sheeran's appearance on his show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which debuts on Netflix on March 30. He expressed eagerness to reveal the singer's humorous side, writing, “We always love your songs, Ed Sheeran, But after meeting you, we love you more. You are a sweetheart. I can’t wait to show the World the humorous side of yours. Lots of love and best wishes, my friend.”

Kapil Sharma's Instagram Post

Sheeran's visit to India was eventful. In addition to his concert, he played cricket with Tanmay Bhat and Shubman Gill and enjoyed a party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat, alongside other celebrity gatherings in his honour.

