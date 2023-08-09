Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love on a reality show. However, the actor played a prank on his lady love and ended up watching a movie. In a video, Karan is seen setting up a prank video by pretending to propose to Tejasswi. He dramatically confesses his feelings for her and Tejasswi, excitedly urges him on, wanting to hear more. However, to Tejasswi's surprise, it is not a ring but a phone that Karan offers, asking her to join him on a romantic watch party of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.3. Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash While They Steamily Pose for a Photoshoot (Watch Video).

Karan shared why he regards Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the perfect date night movie: "It is filled with all the things I love - action, comedy, emotions. This franchise is definitely at the top of my movie lists and I am so inspired by everyone involved in it. I am looking forward to experiencing the film again with Tejasswi." Tejasswi added: "Rocket is one of my favourite characters, he is so cute and Bradley Cooper does a great job voicing him. I also am a huge fan of Chris Pratt and all his films as well. The cherry on top is that I get to watch the film with Karan." Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 was released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2. The film features an ensemble cast with Chris Pratt returning to the title role of Peter Quill aka Star Lord, in the movie, along with Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Paint the Town Red With Their Mushy Romance in New Pics on Insta!.

Check Out Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Will Poulter also joins the star cast as Adam Warlock. Kevin Feige produced the movie for the franchise as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "2020 and Beyond" along with Seth Green, Michael Rosenbaum and Vin Diesel as executive producers. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is the third installment featuring Marvel's popular intergalactic superhero team. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).