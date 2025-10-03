Actress and Video Jockey Anusha Andekar recently sparked a major controversy by seemingly taking a dig at her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. For the unversed, the dup were dating from 2016 to 2019 before parting ways. Without taking names, Anusha claimed that her ex-boyfriend was unfaithful during their relationship and was "sleeping with the whole of Mumbai". The revelation happened during one of her recent podcasts on YouTube. In response, Karan slammed that actress by saying that "cruel elite women" can say anything and get away with it. ‘He Was Sleeping With All of Mumbai’: Did Anusha Dandekar Call Out Ex-Boyfriend Karan Kundrra for Cheating in Viral Podcast? (Watch Video).

Karan Kundrra Responds to Anusha Dandekar’s Cheating Allegations

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Karan Kundrra hit back at his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar's cheating claims. He began his two-page note by writing, "87 articles in three hours and for what? To sell a podcast? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys and girls of our country? Is this entertainment for you? It's unfortunate that today, these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded, and men like me have nowhere to go. We come from small cities, work extremely hard, persevere away from our loved ones, and no one supports till the spark is sucked out of you and your vibrant personality becomes a reminiscence of the past, and you end up as a 'justice for... ' hashtag."

Karan further expressed that he lay alone in his bed at 4 am, filled with utter "disappointment" and "helplessness", wondering how these"smash the patriarchy" women with connections to big Bollywood families get away with systematic harassment.

Highlighting the impact of such allegations, the Bigg Boss 15 fame wrote, "They break you with these 'blind items', creep into your confidence and step by step fracture your strength. Now, I'm begging to understand why even the most seemingly successful, strong, bright men end up taking their lives in the country coz there is no accountability, no consequences that these women have to face."

Screenshotsof Karan Kundrra’s Deleted Instagram Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

What did Anusha Dandekar say?

Promoting her new podcast Unverified on her YouTube channel, Anusha Dandekar recalled the time when her ex-boyfriend cheated her, saying, "The most incredible experience I had with a dating app was when I was signed to do a campaign with them. At that time, the boyfriend... I got him he deal as well to do the campaign with me. The most he has ever been paid for, in his life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet other girls. We're supposed to be the faces together, but he's using it to talk to girls and meet them which I found out much later, whe I found out that he was sleeping with all of Mumbai." What Did 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2 Winners Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav Tweet After Lifting the Winners’ Trophy?.

Karan Kundrra’s Work Front

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2. He emerged as the winner of the star-studded culinary show along with Elvish Yadav.

