Actress and video jockey Anusha Dandekar has never shied away from talking about her personal life. The Delhi Belly actress was in a long relationship with TV personality Karan Kundrra before they split in 2020. Their bond was one of the most talked-about topics at that time. In fact, the former lovebirds had even hosted the dating show MTV Love School from 2016 to 2019. In a viral podcast video, Anusha opened up about a major twist in her relationship with Karan Kundrra. She revealed that she had helped him secure an endorsement deal with a dating app, only to later discover that he had used the same platform to connect with other women. What Did 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2 Winners Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav Tweet After Lifting the Winners’ Trophy?.

Anusha Dandekar Reveals How Karan Kundrra Cheated Her

During a recent podcast on her YouTube channel, Anusha Dandekar revealed that she had helped her boyfriend land a campaign with a dating app, believed to be Bumble, during their relationship. She said she was shocked to later discover that he was allegedly using the app to connect with other women.

Without naming anyone, Anusha said, "The most incredible experience I had with a dating app was when I was signed to do a campaign for a dating app. And at that time, the boyfriend... I got him the deal as well to do the campaign with me. The most he's ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls. And we're doing the campaign together."

Talking about the betrayal, Anusha said, "We're supposed to be the faces together, but he's using it to talk to girls and meet them, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai."

Anusha Dandekar Takes a Dig at Ex-Boyfriend Karan Kundrra?

Karan Kundrra’s Fake Bumble Profile Controversy

Just weeks back, Karan Kundrra was all over the news after a viral screenshot purpotedly from the dating app profile bearing Kundrra's name went viral. While there was no proof behind the same, the screenshot ignited wild gossip on the internet. The picture showed him in a beige t-shirt and jeans with his age listed as 40. Karan Kundrra himself addressed the rumours and told Hindustan Times, "Lol, yes that screenshot comes up every six to seven months. It has been happening for four to five years... nothing new." Is Karan Kundrra on Dating App Bumble While in Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash? Actor REACTS After Alleged Screenshot of His Profile Goes Viral.

Watch Anusha Dandekar’s Full Podcast:

Karan Kundra’s Work Front

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2, where he lifted the winner's trophy with Elvish Yadav. Karan Kundrra is currently dating actress Tejasswi Prakash. The duo first met on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 and began dating after the show.

