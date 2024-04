Known for his roles in Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, among others, actor Karan Wahi on Sunday gave fitness goals to fans, by giving a sneak peek into his leg day. Karan Wahi Can’t Hide His Feelings! Hilarious Post Shows He Misses Jennifer Winget on Set (View Pics).

Karan is currently seen as a determined lawyer -- Virat Choudhary in the legal drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Taking to Instagram stories, Karan, who enjoys 3.4 million followers, shared a mirror selfie, wherein he is flaunting his toned chiselled legs, and biceps.

Check Out Karan Wahi’s Insta Story Here:

Karan Wahi on His Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan is wearing a grey sleeveless T-shirt and matching shorts. He has rounded off his gym look with a baseball cap and white sports shoes. The post has a sticker, which reads as: "LEG DAY". Karan gave the music of "The Final Countdown" by Ezechiel. Karan Wahi Takes Mumbai Police's Help After Being Verbally Abused and Harassed by Stranger on Road.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one. The show stars Jennifer Winget, Reem Shaikh, Sanjay Nath, Joy Sengupta, and Eklavya Sood. It airs on Sony LIV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).