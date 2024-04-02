Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Karan Wahi, who is seen sharing screen space with Jennifer Winget in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', dedicated a sweet post to his co-star and expressed how he feels when she is around and when not.

Taking to his Instagram handle he posted a picture with her and in the other one she is not there. With his facial expressions, he clearly showed his feelings.

He wrote in the caption, Pic 1: Me with @jenniferwinget1..Pic 2 :Me without Her..Swipe LEFT..P.s- pareshan mat hona #the girl in the second picture was very sweet..Before i start getting msgs about it..."

The 'Beyhadh' shared her reaction in the comment section, she wrote. "Aawwww...."

Fans reacted to the post. One of them wrote, "How good u both look together"

Another mentioned, "You guys are the cutest"

While the other wrote, "You both look amazing together"

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one. Along with Jennifer Winget and Karani Wahi, the show features Reem Shaikh and Sanjay Nath.

Karan reunited with Jennifer after 14 years in the drama show 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani'.

Reflecting on more than a decade-long reunion, Karan Wahi expressed his feelings.

"Sharing the screen with Jenny after 14 years is a nostalgic moment for us as well as for our fans. But this time our chemistry has evolved and so have our characters. More than just the romantic tension, the audience can expect a sense of rivalry, redemption, and relentless passion that will keep them hooked throughout the series. Our characters carry deeper layers of emotion and complexity, making every scene charged with anticipation and intrigue. It's not just a reunion; it's a reinvention of our on-screen dynamics, which I am sure the audience will like."

Talking about her stylish avatar in the show, Jennifer earlier said in a statement, "Anushka Raisinghani is a captivating figure, embodying a unique fusion of legal acumen and refined style that is minimalistic yet impactful. She is a lawyer with a heart which is rare to come across, especially in the field of law. What sets Anushka apart is her ability to seamlessly intertwine her professional prowess with her personal elegance, evident in her wardrobe choices." (ANI)

