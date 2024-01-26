Disney+ Hotstar's new series, Karmma Calling, starring actor Raveena Tandon in the lead, was released on the streaming giant today. In the show, Tandon plays the role of the glamourous queen of the 90s, Indrani Kothari, who is married to a billionaire. However, her reign on Alibaug comes under fire after she meets a girl named Karma Talwar. Having said that, Karmma Calling looks like a decent watch, with Raveena's acting being lauded by critics. The series also stars Varun Sood and Vikramjeet Virk, among others. Check out the review roundup of Karmma Calling below. Karmma Calling OTT Release Date and Time: Here’s How to Watch Raveena Tandon’s Upcoming Crime Series Online!

Scroll: "The series warns (in Purva Naresh’s flowery dialogue): be more afraid of karma than god, because god might forgive but karma never does. Is it a coincidence that the name of the show starts with K?"

Indian Express: "Repetitive loops and clunky chunks abound, but I didn't mind because those are par for the course for a series like this one. The array of swish designer clothes, the scheming monsters who are about to get their comeuppance, and the naked daggers under the sweet smiles : it's no strain on the brain pulpy viewing, which goes down easy."

Watch Karmma Calling Trailer:

Times Now: "The thriller series is an enjoyable binge-watch nevertheless. The internal betrayals and lies that go around the small and elite circles of the show's universe are fun to digest, as Karma's red pen marks off names on her list after each successful revenge mission. With several costume changes, constant parties and gossip, the lives of the rich and the beautiful in Karmma Calling are hardly boring."

Pinkvilla: "The acting performances in Karmma Calling are a major turn-off. None of the actors are able to add anything substantial onto the table and enhance the look and feel of the show. It is the adapted story that actually coaxes one to keep watching even though the show gets off to a jittery start before finding its own."

