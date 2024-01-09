Get ready for an intense tale of revenge in the highly anticipated series Karmma Calling. The trailer for this gripping show is now out, and it's set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Leading the cast is the talented Raveena Tandon, alongside Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and others. Karmma Calling is a remake of an American series named Revenge, which aired in 2011. Raveena Tandon takes on the role of Indrani Kothari, a Bollywood star who dominated the film scene in the 90s. She finds herself in a clash with Namrata Sheth's character, Karma Talwar. The plot revolves around a mystery within the Kothari empire. The series is helmed by Ruchi Narain and produced by R.A.T films. The story starts unfolding on January 26th and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Karmma Calling Teaser Out! Raveena Tandon Dazzles in Her Glamorous Avatar As Indrani Kothari in Ruchi Narain’s Disney+ Hotstar Series (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of Karmma Calling Here:

