Raveena Tandon's upcoming crime web series, Karmma Calling, will soon be premiering online. The series is an adaptation of the American series Revenge produced by ABC. Raveena Tandon portrays the role of Indrani Kothari, a famous Bollywood actress from the 90's and the series will showcase the world of glitz and glamour of the rich. The show is directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Taher Shabir and Ashutosh Shah. Alongside Raveena, the show also stars Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Rohit Roy and Gaurav Sharma in pivotal roles. Karmma Calling will be available for streaming from January 26, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from midnight 12 am. Karmma Calling Trailer Out! Raveena Tandon Shines As Indrani Kothari in This Disney+ Hotstar Remake of 2011 American Series Revenge (Watch Video).

Karmma Calling Will Stream from Jan 26 on Disney+ Hotstar:

