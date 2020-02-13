Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 13, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prerna Risks Her Own Life to Save Anurag

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Anurag narrowly escapes a serious accident while Mohini has a complete breakdown. An emotional Prerna gets worried for Anurag. In tonight’s episode, we see Prerna (Erica Fernandes) is talking with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) on the phone and tells him she has to cut the phone as Shekar is trying her number, she tells Anurag to meet at the said place. Shekhar asks Prerna about her whereabouts. Prerna tells she is fine. Veena takes the phone and tells Prerna to come back to the house right now as she is pregnant and she needs to take care of her child as well. Prerna tells Veena that she will come back only with Anurag. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 12, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Narrowly Escapes an Accident, While a Desperate Prerna Tries to Reach Out to Him.

Shekhar takes the phone from Veena’s hand and tells Prerna that she should return with Anurag and says they have faith in her. Shekar tells Prerna to take care of herself. Veena gets furious and slaps Shekhar for instigating his sister but Shekhar says she is getting it all wrong this time, Prerna can be fine only if Anurag is with her. Shivani and all tell Veena that she should not worry and they pray for the safety of both Anurag and Prerna. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 11, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Sonalika's Plan Goes Kaput after Anurag Takes Prerna's Car.

Meanwhile, Prerna is driving the car parallel to Anurag’s car, so that he can jump and come in her car, Prerna tells Anurag that he has to live for her and she knows that he will be saved. Anurag tries to tell Prerna to be in the side and not come in front of his car as she might get hurt but Prerna does not listen and drives her car to save Anurag. Anurag tries to get out of his car but he is not able to come out of the car because he couldn’t take off the seatbelt.

Ronit calls Sonalika and tells the place where Anurag’s car is going. Sonalika goes in that direction. Prerna takes the car in front of Anurag and tells him to try to stop his car. Anurag tells that her life will be in danger but Prerna tells she will try and tells Anurag that he has to live for her. When Prerna’s car comes in front of Anurag’s car it pushes her car and goes close to the edge of the cliff. Anurag tells Prerna that he will come to save her. Prerna tells Anurag that she wants to tell him something as she feels she will not live. Anurag tells she will live and they both will talk. Anurag gets out of his car and takes a rope and ties with Prerna’s car so that it does not fall down the cliff. Sonalika gets pissed off seeing the whole drama going on and prays that Prerna should die. Anurag takes Prerna out of the car. Prerna faints as she is exhausted. Anurag picks Prerna and takes a cab to the City hospital.

In the hospital, the doctor tells Anurag that Prerna is fine and she will gain senses soon. Later, Prerna comes back to her sense and Anurag wonders if they have no connections then how two people can do so much for each other.

In the precap, Prerna gives Sonalika an ultimatum of three days and says within that she will be out of Anurag’s life.