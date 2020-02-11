Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 11, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Sonalika's Plan Goes Kaput after Anurag Takes Prerna's Car

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 still (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Anurag tells Prerna that he will get the chappals from the market for her and tells her to rest. Ronit does not see Anurag taking Prerna’s car and thinks it is Prerna who took the car and becomes happy. Anurag loses control of his car and panics when he comes to know that the brakes of his car are not working. In tonight’s episode, we see Shekar asks Dadi did she likes the decoration and the preparations. Dadi is not pleased with the engagement and tells him she has doubts about Viraj. Shekar tells Dadi that Viraj is a good guy and she should not worry about it. Shekar goes with his friend to the shop to get a coconut for some rituals which Dadi told to bring. Kasautiii Zindagii Kay 2 February 10, 2020, Written Update Full Episode: Prerna Feels Uncomfortable About Anurag’s Feelings as She is Getting Engaged to Viraj.

When Shekar reaches the market he overhears a guy telling a shopkeeper that he tampered with the brakes of a car in which a pregnant lady was going. He says he only feels sad as it was her engagement day. Shekar gets infuriated and threatens the mechanic to unfold the truth and asks whose car was it. Shekar beats the mechanic and tells him to tell the truth or else he will kill him. The mechanic gets scared and reveals that the lady’s name was Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Shekar gets furious and goes to hit the mechanic but he escapes from there. Shekar says he has to call Veena and inform her about the incident.

Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) gets ready for the engagement function. Sonalika says Anurag (Parth Samthaan) will feel bad when he will hear the news of Prerna’s death but she will console him. Ronit calls Sonalika and tells her that their plan is a success as Prerna took the car which they had tampered. Meanwhile, Anurag tries to stop his car but is not able to as the brakes have failed.

Shekar tries to call Veena and gets disturbed as she is not lifting the phone. Shivani and Suman ask Shekar why is he so tensed. Shekar calls in the landline, Mahesh picks the phone. Shekar asks Mahesh where is Veena and Prerna. Mahesh tells that Prerna is getting ready and Veena is with her. Shekar tells Mahesh not to sit the car as the brakes of Anurag’s car are not working as it has tampered. Shekar tells to take the old car and come in the venue. Shekar tells Prerna and Veena about the brake fail. Prerna gets tensed as Anurag as taken that car. Prerna tells Veena that Anurag has taken the car. Prerna calls Anurag and asks if he is fine. Anurag tells her he is fine. Prerna tells Anurag that his car’s brake has tampered and she is on the way to help him. Anurag tries to stop her from coming but Prerna tells she will come to help him.

Prerna calls Sonalika and confronts her as to why she tampered the brakes of Anurag’s car. Sonalika tells that she did as she wanted to kill her. Sonalika tells her she will not come to help her and tells her to die with her unborn child. Prerna tells Sonalika that in that car Anurag is there and if anything happens to Anurag, then she will not leave her. Sonalika tells Prerna not to lie and scare her as she knows that she is in the car and not Anurag. Prerna tells her she is at home and asks how can she stop the car to save Anurag. Sonalika hears Mahesh’s voice and comes to know that Prerna is in the house. Sonalika gets worried thinking about Anurag. Meanwhile, Prerna leaves from the Sharma house to save Anurag.

In the precap, Mohini overhears Shivani talking with Veena and comes to know that Anurag’s life is in danger and Prerna has gone to save him.