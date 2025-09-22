Pallavi Nifadkar from Pune, Maharashtra, appeared as a contestant on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and won INR 7.5 lakh. However, she could not answer the 12th question, which was worth INR 12.5 lakh. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Blind IAS Officer Ayushi Easily Answers THIS INR 5 Lakh Question on British India Rule, Can You?

Pallavi Nifadkar Wins INR 7.5 Lakh

Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been making headlines recently, as contestants try to win lakhs of rupees by testing their knowledge. In Monday’s episode, Pallavi Nifadkar sat on the hot seat. She correctly answered 11 questions to win INR 7.5 lakh. In the previous episode, Pallavi had already won INR 50,000. Monday’s episode started from the 7th question, which she answered correctly. For the 9th question worth INR 3 lakh, Pallavi used the 50-50 lifeline and answered correctly. On the 11th question, worth INR 7.5 lakh, Pallavi got confused and used the Audience Poll lifeline. Trusting the audience’s response, she answered correctly and won.

Pallavi Nifadkar Quits at INR 12.5 Lakh Question

When the 12th question, worth INR 12.5 lakh, was read by Big B, Pallavi had no lifelines left and decided to quit. The question was: What is the name of India’s second commissioned nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine?

Options: A) INS Arighaat B) INS Arihant B) INS Aridhaman D) INS Arinaash. The correct answer was option A) INS Arighaat. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': CA Professor Saurabh Jagdish Attal Wins INR 5 Lakh After Losing Out on INR 12.5 Lakh – This Was the Question!

Pallavi Nifadkar Plans To Repay Family Loans

During the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked her what she would do with the winnings. Pallavi replied, “Whenever I was admitted to the hospital, my medical claims were not paid. But the expenses were very high. My husband had taken multiple loans, totaling nearly INR 50 lakh. We cannot save much because of the children’s expenses as well. So we will use this amount to repay the loans.”

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch 'KBC 17'

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. The quiz show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).