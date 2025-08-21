Uttarakhand’s CISF officer, Aditya Kumar, the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, opened up about his extraordinary journey from the hot seat to winning INR 1 crore. In an exclusive chat, he spoke about his first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, the challenges he faced and why his family remains the core of his success. Excerpts from the interview: ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer This INR 1 Crore Question That Made Uttarakhand’s CISF Officer Aditya Kumar the First Crorepati of ‘KBC 17’?

What was your very first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan like?

Honestly, I was awestruck. His aura is extraordinary—warm, respectful, and reassuring. I thought I’d be nervous, but the way he spoke to me felt like I was talking to someone I’d known for years.

What kind of preparation helped you perform well in the game?

Discipline, patience, and the ability to stay calm under pressure. KBC also proves that knowledge and intelligence (akal) can truly change your life.

What do you consider the toughest moment on the show?

Definitely the INR 1 crore question. Even if you know the answer, the weight of that amount can shake your confidence. I had to pause, breathe, and trust myself. That faith is what made the difference.

Many people dream of meeting Amitabh Bachchan. How did you experience him beyond the glamour?

He has a magnetic presence, but what really touched me was his humility. He asked me about my life, encouraged me when the pressure was high, and praised me for playing with knowledge instead of guesswork. Honestly, that praise felt like a bigger prize than the money itself.

What emotions did you feel when you saw INR 1 crore flashing on the screen?

It wasn’t just about the money it was about proving that preparation, calmness, and belief can take you far. My goal was always the INR 7 crore question, and this was just one step towards that dream.

What’s the first thing you want to do after winning?

I want to share this joy with my unit at UTPS Ukai, Gujarat. My family is also here now. They’ve been my constant support and this victory belongs to them as much as it does to me. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was the INR 7 Crore Question That Season’s FIRST Crorepati Aditya Kumar Couldn’t Answer?

