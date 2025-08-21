Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has already crowned its first crorepati, and it’s Uttarakhand’s very own CISF officer, Aditya Kumar. The latest promo from the show captures the heartwarming moment when host Amitabh Bachchan hugs Aditya after he wins the impressive prize of INR 1 crore. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was the INR 7 Crore Question That Season’s FIRST Crorepati Aditya Kumar Couldn’t Answer?

Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati of ‘KBC 17’ - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Times Now (@timesnow)

Aditya Kumar Wins INR 1 Crore

KBC 17 has only been on air for 10 days, but Aditya’s achievement has already grabbed attention. During episode 8, he tackled the INR 50 lakh question with the help of the Sanket Suchak lifeline. Not stopping there, Aditya bravely attempted the INR 1 crore question, using his last lifeline, 50-50, to narrow down the choices. The high-stakes question asked was: “Which of these elements is named after the scientist who isolated Plutonium, the element that was used to make the first atomic bomb?” The options were: A. Seaborgium B. Einsteinium C. Meitnerium D. Bohrium.

Aditya Kumar Becomes 'KBC 17' First Crorepati

After using the 50-50 lifeline, options B and C were removed. Aditya confidently selected Option A, Seaborgium, and it turned out to be correct, securing his place as the first crorepati of KBC 17. Overjoyed, he also got the chance to pick one of three cars offered by Maruti Suzuki, the show’s sponsor. While Aditya’s knowledge helped him sail through the game, the ultimate prize of INR 7 crore was still ahead. Amitabh Bachchan asked him the final Question 15, which proved extremely tricky. With no lifelines left, Aditya made the smart decision to quit, walking away with INR 1 crore. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Uttarakhand’s Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati of ‘KBC 17’, Wins INR 1 Crore – Can He Conquer the Rs 7 Crore Question? (Watch Promo)

Watch 'KBC 17'

KBC 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday, 9 PM to 10:30 PM, and viewers can also stream episodes on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).