Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Trailer: Gurdeep Kohli and Mona Singh Turn Into Fierce Women While Ronit Roy Goes Off The Deep End (Watch Video)

Kehna Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

After the successful first two seasons, Ekta Kapoor's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is back with its third season. ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are back to regale audiences with the third season of the Gurdeep Kohli Punjj - Ronit Roy - Mona Singh starrer that also stars Apurva Agnihotri, Palak Jain, Anjum Fakih and Pooja Banerjee in lead roles. With the show all set to release on June 6, the trailer of season 3 was revealed a few days ago and here's what the third season will be all about. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3: Ekta Kapoor Announces The Third Season of Mona Singh, Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj's Love Triangle (Watch Teaser).

The trailer showcases the changes in the lives of the protagonists after a leap of 4 years. Ananya is a successful businesswoman and a mother, Poonam, on the other hand, has moved on and is leading a happy married life with Abhimanyu while Rohit has now gone totally carefree, with no responsibilities in life. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 Review: The Mona Singh-Ronit Roy- Gurdeep Kohli Starrer Is Very Relatable And Drives Home Questions That Most People Don't Ask!.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

With nothing to lose and nothing to care for, Rohit goes off the deep end and calms his turbulence down by either going on bike rides or getting into mindless relationships and hook ups with younger women. And the very fact that both Poonam and Ananya are no longer part of his life, makes it very difficult for Rohit to stay sane. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2: Pooja Banerjee-Parth Samthaan’s Lip-Lock Scene Upset Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fans – Video.

The trailer further showcases the emotional trauma Rohit's daughters, Bani and Nikki, go through due to his reckless behaviour. And the chaos doesn’t just end here in the trailer as Rohit has some eventful encounters with Ananya and Poonam's respective husbands as well. Well, this trailer sure has all the components of an entertaining yet emotional drama.

Two people who loved each other immensely, who fought against all the odds to be together, are today broken and despise each other. Picking up exactly from where it left, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 just leaves us with one question - 'Kya Yeh Humsafar Sirf Kehne Ko Hi Hain?'