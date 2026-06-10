‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: Vishal Aditya Singh EVICTED From Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show? Find Out

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 have been buzzing with speculation regarding the fate of contestant Vishal Aditya Singh after reports surfaced of his return to Mumbai from the show's filming location in Cape Town, South Africa. However, LatestLY can confirm that the popular actor has not been eliminated from the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: After Orry, Avika Gor EVICTED From Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Show – Report.

Vishal Aditya Singh, known for his fearless attitude in previous reality outings, sustained a shoulder injury during a challenging stunt on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. While immediate medical attention was provided on location, sources indicate that he was advised to return to Mumbai for further treatment and recovery. This explains his unexpected presence in India, contrary to the ongoing speculation of his eviction. It remains unclear at this time whether Singh will rejoin the competition after his recovery.

Vishal Aditya Singh NOT Evicted from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’

The rumours of Vishal Aditya Singh's elimination gained traction after photographs of the actor attending a success party in Mumbai circulated on social media. Given that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, many viewers quickly assumed his exit from the competition. However, a report from Bollywood Bubble, citing an insider, clarified the situation, stating unequivocally that Singh's return is purely for medical reasons following a significant shoulder injury. This marks a crucial update for fans eager to follow his journey on the show.

Singh has previously appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where he finished as the second runner-up in 2021, showcasing his strong competitive spirit despite aborting an early water stunt and facing elimination rumours even then.

About ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, also known as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Ka Naya Daur, marks the highly anticipated return of the stunt-based reality show after a year-long hiatus (the show did not air in 2025, following Season 14 in 2024). The fifteenth season is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is synonymous with the franchise.

The confirmed list of contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features an exciting mix of popular television personalities and social media sensations, with a unique highlight being the return of several former KKK contestants. This diverse and high-profile lineup includes prominent actors like Rubina Dilaik, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Avika Gor, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Rounding out the star-studded cast are actors and creators Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, and the internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, promising an action-packed season of thrilling stunts and entertainment. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ Contestant Farrhana Bhatt Reveals She's Cut Off Ties With Her Family, Says ‘I Decided That I Will Be Alone’.

The show promises adrenaline-pumping challenges set against the picturesque yet dangerous landscapes of Cape Town, ensuring another season filled with high-voltage entertainment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).