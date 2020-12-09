A few months back, choreographer and Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Punit J Pathak announced to the world that he has found the lady of his dreams, Nidhi Moony Singh and had gotten engaged to her. And now, once again, taking to Instagram, Punit announced that he will be tying the knot with Nidhi on December 11. Punit also penned a cute caption to announce their big day. Punit J Pathak Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh (View Pics).

Punit penned, "A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is a beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM! @nidhimoonysingh #PseNiTak #wedding #date #weddingday #couple #couplegoal” Punit J Pathak On His Engagement With Nidhi Moony Singh: 'More Than Lovers, Nidhi and I Are Friends'.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punit J Pathak (@punitjpathakofficial)

Punit and Nidhi got engaged on August 26. And eversince, he has been sharing cute pictures of himself and Nidhi on social media and not shying away. The couple was also recently spotted at Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding reception.

