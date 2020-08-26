Choreographer Punit J Pathak, who made his name and fame in the dancing field and today, is one of the judges on Dance Plus and renowned choreographers, is now taken officially. The dancer, choreographer and actor got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh on August 26, 2020. Punit took to Instagram to upload three loved up pictures from the pair's engagement ceremony and they looked totally in love. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Winner Punit J Pathak Is An Ace Dancer; Here's All You Need To Know About Him and his 10-Year-Long Career!.

While Punit was dressed in a floral print green kurta and beige pyjamas, fiance Nidhi looked radiant in a yellow saree which she paired with a red and gold dupatta. Together, the couple looked picture perfect.

Check Out The Pics Below:

Eye To Eye Connection:

To the beginning of ALWAYS!

Always and Forever:

Punit started his career as a contestant on Dance India Dance and is a well known dancer and chorographer in the industry today. He has also worked in films like ABCD and others and was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Here's wishing Punit and Nidhi all the very best for new beginnings.

