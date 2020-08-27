Dancer turned Choreographer turned actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit J Pathak got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Nidhi Moony Singh, on August 26, 2020. Punit took to Instagram to share pictures with his life partner from their intimate engagement ceremony. In an interview with ETimes, Punit revealed his surprise engagement that none of his friends knew about and elaborated on how his equation with Nidhi was. Punit J Pathak Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh (View Pics).

"More than lovers, Nidhi and I are friends. We were talking about getting engaged and when we asked each other if we wanted to settle down together, we both agreed at once. The lockdown gave us a lot of time to think and we took the decision together. Our families consulted the panditji and he gave us a good date for the ceremony," revealed Punit. Varun Dhawan Showers Love On Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Winner Punit Pathak On His Engagement With Nidhi Singh.

He also revealed that his engagement came as a surprise to his close friends. "People knew that I was dating Nidhi, but I wanted to make it official since I am fully committed to her and this relationship. I think it was the right time to do so and Nidhi agreed. It is a very big step for us and I am still digesting the fact that I am engaged. My friends have been asking about the next steps now that we are engaged,” concluded Punit.

Punit and Nidhi, who works in the creative department in the industry, first met on the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa but did not get together until Dil Hai Hindustani. The pair have been together for two and a half years before getting engaged. Here's congratulating Punit and Nidhi on their impending nuptials.

